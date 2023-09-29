Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 27662487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of £3.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Further Reading

