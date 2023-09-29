Assura (LON:AGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.02

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.02 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43.12 ($0.53), with a volume of 11238655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.18 ($0.54).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assura has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 60.75 ($0.74).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,034.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Assura’s payout ratio is -7,500.00%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 104,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.56), for a total transaction of £48,215.82 ($58,878.76). In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 104,817 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.56), for a total transaction of £48,215.82 ($58,878.76). Also, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £327.12 ($399.46). Insiders have purchased 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $62,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

