ValiRx (LON:VAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.40

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 851062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.08).

The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.22. The stock has a market cap of £5.91 million, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.39.

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

