Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $96.01

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.01 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 96.01 ($1.17), with a volume of 8107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.18).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £145.40 million, a PE ratio of -247.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.87.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.