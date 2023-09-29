Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Shares of Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 477293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Guild Esports Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £3.67 million, a P/E ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.75.

About Guild Esports

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

