Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.60

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4.14 ($0.05), with a volume of 316842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.05).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGH
Chaarat Gold Stock Up 1.8 %
Chaarat Gold Company Profile
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chaarat Gold
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is the Grinch Stealing This Year’s Holiday Season Jobs?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Delta Hopes to Soar Again with Customer Loyalty Tweaks
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- What’s Really Behind The FTC’s Lawsuit Targeting of Amazon?
Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.