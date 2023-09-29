Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $217.00

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 217 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 219 ($2.67), with a volume of 84758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.50 ($2.70).

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 391.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 474.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The firm has a market cap of £86.13 million, a PE ratio of -423.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

