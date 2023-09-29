MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $245.00

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 245 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 240 ($2.93), with a volume of 71394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.08).
MaxCyte Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £255.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 342.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte
In other MaxCyte news, insider John Johnston sold 118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($5.86), for a total value of £566.40 ($691.66). 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
See Also
