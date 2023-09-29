MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $245.00

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 245 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 240 ($2.93), with a volume of 71394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.08).

MaxCyte Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £255.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 342.56.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

In other MaxCyte news, insider John Johnston sold 118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($5.86), for a total value of £566.40 ($691.66). 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.