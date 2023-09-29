Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.54

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 738086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.97 price target on Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
