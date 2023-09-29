S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. S&W Seed updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

SANW stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&W Seed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

