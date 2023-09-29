Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GREEL opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $12.88.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is the Grinch Stealing This Year’s Holiday Season Jobs?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Delta Hopes to Soar Again with Customer Loyalty Tweaks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- What’s Really Behind The FTC’s Lawsuit Targeting of Amazon?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.