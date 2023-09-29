Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GREEL opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

