Piper Sandler Boosts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $31.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.34.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Ally Financial by 167.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

