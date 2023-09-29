Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.79 on Friday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,085,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Avantor by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 512,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,162,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

