Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.30 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of BMBL opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Bumble has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $27.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

