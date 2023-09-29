Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s current price.

TXRH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

