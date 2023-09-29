UBS Group Initiates Coverage on AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

AtriCure Trading Up 2.3 %

ATRC stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,992.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $193,234,000 after acquiring an additional 58,501 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AtriCure by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,209,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,445,000 after acquiring an additional 86,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

