Radicle (RAD) Price Reaches $1.34 on Top Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00004966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $68.99 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,455,979 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

