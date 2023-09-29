Decentralized Social Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $90.21 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $90.21 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $8.56 or 0.00031723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

