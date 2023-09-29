Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.20 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $180.97 million and approximately $35.20 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00034197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,086,392,207 coins and its circulating supply is 751,889,818 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

