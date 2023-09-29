AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Update

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AmeraMex International stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. AmeraMex International has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter. AmeraMex International had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.04%.

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

