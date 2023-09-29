Governance OHM (GOHM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $283,251.52 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $3,073.95 or 0.11386999 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
