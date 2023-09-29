CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,065.95

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $19,065.95 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

