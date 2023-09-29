Synapse Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.78 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001170 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $56.90 million and $3.78 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ? protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

