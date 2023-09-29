A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the August 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMKBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Danske downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19,725.00.

AMKBY opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 14.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

