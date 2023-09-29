Quantum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.33 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and approximately $7.33 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016757 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,020.37 or 1.00092995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

