Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Jacobs Solutions has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

J stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $137.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $211,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

