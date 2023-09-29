Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 122.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.36.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

