Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,838.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,913.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,929.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.78.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

