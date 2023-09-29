Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $197.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.51. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $194.05 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

