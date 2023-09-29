Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.31. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

About Valero Energy



Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

