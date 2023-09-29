Shake Shack (SHAK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) recently:

9/27/2023 – Shake Shack was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/19/2023 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/15/2023 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2023 – Shake Shack was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/17/2023 – Shake Shack is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Shake Shack was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/7/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00.

8/4/2023 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Shake Shack had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $71.00.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Shake Shack by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Shake Shack by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Shake Shack by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

