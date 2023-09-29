Federal Signal Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million.

FSS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,044,693.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

