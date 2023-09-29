Cenovus Energy Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,992,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after buying an additional 869,663 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,087,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,530,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,777,000 after acquiring an additional 777,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

