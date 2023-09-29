Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on LBRT

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $275,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares in the company, valued at $52,171,817.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $516,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,171,817.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,634 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.