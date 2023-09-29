Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9,623.7% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,833 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $31,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,367,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $20,015,940.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

