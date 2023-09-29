B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Montauk Renewables in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montauk Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MNTK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on Montauk Renewables in a report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth $52,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

