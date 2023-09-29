FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cineplex in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$423.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.50 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGX. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGX

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$9.53 on Friday. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$7.30 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$604.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.88.

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.