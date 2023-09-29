FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cineplex in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$423.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.50 million.
Cineplex Stock Performance
Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$9.53 on Friday. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$7.30 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$604.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.88.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
