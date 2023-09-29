FY2024 EPS Estimates for Femasys Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Femasys in a report issued on Tuesday, September 26th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.68). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Femasys had a negative net margin of 978.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FEMY. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Femasys from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Femasys from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday.

FEMY stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. Femasys has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Femasys by 2,381.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 52,935 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

