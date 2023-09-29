Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) PT Raised to $8.00 at Benchmark

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Benchmark from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GETY. Macquarie dropped their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GETY
Getty Images Price Performance
Insider Activity at Getty Images
In other news, CMO Gene Foca sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 47,450 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $309,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gene Foca sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,725.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,585. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is the Grinch Stealing This Year’s Holiday Season Jobs?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Delta Hopes to Soar Again with Customer Loyalty Tweaks
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- What’s Really Behind The FTC’s Lawsuit Targeting of Amazon?
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.