Citigroup Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $398.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $431.00 to $398.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.04.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $382.12 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

