Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Raised to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.56.

NYSE JBL opened at $124.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average is $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. Jabil has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $126.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Jabil by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after buying an additional 221,458 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile



Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

