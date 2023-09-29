Waters (NYSE:WAT) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Barclays

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.78.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $275.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. Waters has a 52-week low of $248.18 and a 52-week high of $353.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. Analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

