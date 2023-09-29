CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE:KMX opened at $69.04 on Friday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $1,330,600.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,504 shares of company stock worth $21,759,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

