Robert W. Baird Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $90.00

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2023

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.76.

Elastic Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $79.06 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $82.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.34.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,614,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,061.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $203,992.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,772.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,614,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,061.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,790 shares of company stock worth $6,973,334. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,842 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Elastic by 19,872.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 1,661,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,308,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

