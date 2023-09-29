Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Lowered to $183.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LNG. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.23.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

