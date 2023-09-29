Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Spire alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SR

Spire Price Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. Spire has a 52 week low of $55.34 and a 52 week high of $75.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spire

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 5,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Spire by 817.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Spire by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 1,419.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.