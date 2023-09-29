Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Bank of America

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

