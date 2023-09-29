Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Lowered to $14.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 811,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 34.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 57,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,480,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,503,000 after acquiring an additional 194,490 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

