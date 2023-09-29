Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOV stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $575.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 774.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 307,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 166.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter worth $1,789,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

