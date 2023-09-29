Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

NYSE LDP opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,366,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 217,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after buying an additional 28,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 75,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,013 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

